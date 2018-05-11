Bickenhead Beef: Cardi B Responds To Chicken Sorceress Azealia Banks, Feather-Flappin’ Kerfuffle Ensues

Image via Sergi Alexander/Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella/Getty

Azealia Banks Sparks Beef With Cardi B

This morning on The Breakfast Club, Azealia Banks let loose her opinion on Cardi B. Suffice to say, it wasn’t glowing.

DJ Envy asked Banks about comment she made calling Belcalis an “illiterate, untalented, rat”.

Here’s how she responded:

Banks went on to say much, much, MUCH more:

“I’m just talking about this caricature of a black woman that black women themselves would never be able to get away with. Like if my spelling and grammar was that bad, I’d be canceled. If Nicki Minaj spelled like that, they’d just be ragging on her all day.” “I think that when it comes to this female rap thing that we have, I just don’t understand how we go from like…or just, not female rap thing, this black women’s culture thing, I just don’t understand how we go from Beyonce, Lemonade, Solange, Black Lives Matter, all these great conversations to….this.” “I just don’t understand like the extreme lack of couth. I’ve never seen that at the forefornt of female rap. I didn’t know that the bar would be lowered so much. It’s kind of like a culture shock. The bar went from Beyonce, Lemonade, this very extremely intelligent conversation…” “When you’re talking about this female rap thing. B*tches that really push their pen. Girls that live, sweat, breathe this art thing. I just feel like it’s unfair to the real institution of female rap.”

