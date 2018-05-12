Here’s What Happened When Meek Mill Launched A Half-Court Shot At Rihanna
- By Bossip Staff
Meek Shot His Shot At Rihanna & Blew Up Twitter
Recovering slander victim Meek Mill hasn’t even been free for 15 minutes and he’s already living his best life that peaked when he launched a half-court InstaShot at Queen Rih-Rih (with a classic “Robin Thicke caption”) in a hilariously random moment that sent Twitter into a TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Meek’s InstaShot at Rihanna on the flip.
Feature photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty/WENN