Here’s What Happened When Meek Mill Launched A Half-Court Shot At Rihanna

Meek Mill with the pull up in the comments 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tUEVJEIbpY — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) May 11, 2018

Meek Shot His Shot At Rihanna & Blew Up Twitter

Recovering slander victim Meek Mill hasn’t even been free for 15 minutes and he’s already living his best life that peaked when he launched a half-court InstaShot at Queen Rih-Rih (with a classic “Robin Thicke caption”) in a hilariously random moment that sent Twitter into a TIZZY.

Meek Mill with the pull up on @rihanna's IG pic.twitter.com/Rne7OQojJk — Jefferson🇰🇪 (@MandelaVibes) May 11, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Meek’s InstaShot at Rihanna on the flip.