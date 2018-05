Drake Reacts To Remake

Drake was in Atlanta this week. During a club outing the Toronto rapper was enjoying his new hit “Nice For What” when the DJ cut in with a remixed version. Watch below:

What do you think Drake’s reaction was? The rapper who remade the song posted the clip on his Instagram. Do you think it was fair or foul of the DJ to make the switch with Drake listening?

Here’s J Young’s version below:

Do you hate it or love it?