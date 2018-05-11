On The Party Scene: Karrueche Parties With Jidenna, Brittany Sky And Chef Roblé

Last night in downtown New York City, BACARDÍ opened doors to an exclusive Rum Room experience to celebrate the launch of its new premium portfolio with special guest appearances by actress Karrueche Tran, actor Broderick Hunter, celebrity Chef Roblé, model Ralph Souffrant, musical artist Jidenna, model Fatima Siad, and performances by Nina Sky, DJ Brittany Sky, Trumpeter Theo Coker, and more. The iconic rum brand took over a Lower East Side hotspot and transformed it into a premium rum haven, with each of the venue’s three floors representing a different expression from the new collection: BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro, BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho and BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Diez.

The BACARDÍ Rum Room served as a living, breathing world of rum, creating a sensorial experience that showcased the brand’s culture, flavors and rum standard. As guests entered the space, they were whisked away on a journey of exploration and guided from one room to the next, enjoying BACARDÍ cocktails, small bites prepared by Chef Roblé and memorable performances by Nina Sky, DJ Brittany Sky, Drummer Malik DOPE, DJ Moma, DJ Nana Kwabena and Trumpeter Theo Coker.

Karrueche Tran loved the Cuatro Mismo, made with BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro, soda water and a lime. Guests danced along with a live Bomba performance from Alma Mayo, were treated to an edible floral wall to garnish their drinks and received custom engraved cocktail shakers.

Each room boasted unique, snapworthy moments that brought to life the versatility and enjoyability of the new premium rums, including: the wall of secrets – a faux bookcase wall that opened into a BACARDÍ Diez Speakeasy room; a live cigar rolling station that paired an Ocho Old Fashioned with a freshly rolled cigar; and an intimate tasting and rum immersion led by BACARDÍ Global Rum Master David Cid.

Among the array of delicious libations served, crowd favorites included the BACARDÍ Cuatro Presidente and BACARDÍ Diez neat, which showcased a more sophisticated, complex side of rum and were perfectly complemented by the passed canapés concocted by celebrity Chef Roblé.

