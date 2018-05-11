Homeboy’s Like—Getting It: The Weekend’s Back Smashing Bella Hadid To Airmax Sneaker Smithereens

In Starboy smashing news…

The Weekend Spotted Kissing His Ex Bella Hadid

Although they’ve officially broken up since 2016, Bella Hadid and the Weekend look like they’re back on.

According to US Weekly, the model and the singer have been spotted kissing twice within the past month, most recently at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Paparazzi (and some reporters) caught them leaning into each other and locking lips at the Magnum x Alexander Wang afterparty.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are in the middle of the room being super PDAish. pic.twitter.com/hV6AmUdskr — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) May 10, 2018

The mag also reports that they haven’t “ruled out” getting back together so clearly, homeboy might like—-GET IT.

Right, Bella?

Do YOU think Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are back together???