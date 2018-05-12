Florida Man Strikes Again: Tries To Hide Legless Fugitive Girlfriend From Cops In A Plastic Bin

Man Tried to Hide Legless Girlfriend from Cops in Plastic Bin

Florida Man is still out here wilding. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports, Florida authorities found a wanted woman who previously lost both of her legs in a police shooting, in a plastic bin where her boyfriend tried to hide her.

Authorities went to a home after receiving information that 39-year-old Krystle Lee Anderson (who was wanted on a warrant out of Orange County) was at the home with her boyfriend John Robert Carr Jr. When authorities came to the home, Carr, 48, told cops Anderson was not there. But little did he know, authorities saw Carr put a person in a plastic bin in one of the bedrooms.

Carr was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of resisting arrest. Additional charges are pending.

Officials found Anderson inside the bin. She eventually surrendered to deputies and was taken to the Polk County jail. Her warrant for failure to appear stemmed from a 2015 incident in which she held people inside a Burger King hostage with a gun (The gun was later found to be a BB gun.)

As the story goes, Anderson was trying to confront a relative who worked at the restaurant with the gun. An officer went inside and told Anderson to drop her weapon and she pointed the gun at him, causing the officer to fire his gun, injuring Anderson. She lost both of her legs in the incident and was charged with armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Anderson did not appear for court on those charges, resulting in the warrant for her arrest.