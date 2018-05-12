Sex With Me So Amazing: Fan Gets Beat Up Trying To Break Into Rihanna’s Abode And Get A Bite Of Her Barbadian Box

Rihanna’s Home Intruder Said He Broke In To Have Sex With Her

According to TMZ, the man who broke into Rihanna’s home Wednesday told cops he was there to “have sex with her”, and his plan was not to use force to make it happen.

Eduardo Leon,26, was tased and arrested Thursday morning after Rihanna’s assistant found him inside her L.A. home. Leon disabled her alarm system and stayed at least an entire day.

We’re told Leon broke into another home May 4 thinking it was Rihanna’s … and that’s why he was arrested for stalking. He was also charged with residential burglary and trespassing.

Rihanna apparently wasn’t in L.A. when Leon broke in and he is being held in $150,000 bail.