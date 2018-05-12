Exclusive: Jill Scott’s Estranged Ex Set To Tell All About Short Union With Singer

Mike Dobson Set To Give Evidence In Divorce Case

Jill Scott’s estranged husband is set to tell his side of what happened between the pair in their doomed marriage.

Mike Dobson is scheduled to be deposed by Scott’s lawyers on their life together and other matters, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP. Dobson may likely spill the details about the bullying, intimidation and harassment he said he suffered at the hands of the “Golden” singer before and during their year-long union. But Dobson’s deposition will also be an opportunity for Scott’s lawyer’s to grill the city of Atlanta employee on any potential holes in his story.

BOSSIP exclusively revealed last year that Scott filed for divorce from Dobson, citing irreconcilable differences and claimed that them continuing to live together would be improper and unsafe. But Dobson countersued the “A Long Walk” singer, saying he never treated her inappropriately, and it was she that bullied him during their union. Dobson has asked the court to toss their prenup and has asked for half the assets they acquired while married.

There was no immediate word as to when or if Scott would take her own deposition as part of the divorce.

The case continues.