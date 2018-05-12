Looking Like Mommy Or Daddy? Khloe Kardashian Gives The First Glimpse Of Adorable 1-Month-Old Baby True

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson have been keeping baby True’s precious little face under wraps while they figure out exactly where their relationship is going in the wake of Thotty Tristan’s cheating debacle.

But with the dust seemingly settled on their turmoil and their little lady hitting her one month milestone, Mama and Papa seem to think the time is right to reveal their princess.

Khloe took to IG early Saturday morning to give fans a SnapChat-filtered glimpse of their precious Playoff baby girl:

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Awww, she is too cute isn’t she? We see a LOT of Tristan in her little face.

