Looking Like Mommy Or Daddy? Khloe Kardashian Gives The First Glimpse Of Adorable 1-Month-Old Baby True
- By Bossip Staff
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson have been keeping baby True’s precious little face under wraps while they figure out exactly where their relationship is going in the wake of Thotty Tristan’s cheating debacle.
But with the dust seemingly settled on their turmoil and their little lady hitting her one month milestone, Mama and Papa seem to think the time is right to reveal their princess.
Khloe took to IG early Saturday morning to give fans a SnapChat-filtered glimpse of their precious Playoff baby girl:
Awww, she is too cute isn’t she? We see a LOT of Tristan in her little face.
