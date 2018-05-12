Flip It And Reverse It: Slim Trimmy Missy Elliott Looks Like A Ti Esrever Dna Ti Pilf Snack After Changing THIS In Her Diet…

Missy Elliott Credits Her Glow To H20

Everyone is noticing how great Missy Elliot has been looking lately. It’s true, she’s already known to have shed a few pounds. Back in 2003 she reimerged on the music scene 70 pounds lighter in her video to “Reverse It” and looking even slimmer lately.

But, Where did this glow come from???

Missy looks like she's getting her hair done for prom. Ol Benjamina Button self. What kind of water she drinkin. pic.twitter.com/ySwxo4mQ6n — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) May 7, 2018

Missy says she changed her diet, cutting bread out completely and only having a thirst for H20. Water did that! She says she’s never been a water lover but the change helped hydrate her skin.

Proudly to say it’s been 4 months I have only drank water no other juices or soda & I cut out bread & Lord knows that’s been the hardest for me! See I’ve NEVER been a water drinker but this have helped my skin, it really restore glow back & I don’t feel sluggish. NOW the other thing if I can only cut out JUNK FOOD, sh*t that’s my weakness. But if I can give up those other things I’ll fight that to! Maybe two cupcakes a month.

