#MeToo: Singer Jessie Reyez, Bebe Rexha And 2 Other Singers Accuse Music Producer Detail Of Rape, Assault And Sexual Misconduct
Image via Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Vevo
When the #MeToo movement swung into high gear people asked, rightfully, when the public outing of men in the music industry would also be taken to task. In the wake of that sentiment the dominoes started to fall, Russell Simmons, Tekashi69, XXXTentacion have all been excoriated for their alleged criminal behavior.
Now there is another name to add to that list, record producer Detail, who created “Drunk In Love” for Beyoncé has be accused by several women of various forms of sexual misconduct ranging from attempted sexual assault, to full-on rape according to TMZ.
Among the women making allegations against Detail are singers Jessie Reyez and Bebe Rexha who both say he “tried” them in the studio.
She followed up this tweet with an Instagram post.
Bebe Rexha also shared her experience with Detail and reaction to the news via social media.
Two other singers, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, have accused Detail of rape during a studio session and forced sex with others and “sex slavery” respectively.
Kristina says that last week during a trip to Malibu Detail grabbed her hair, punched her, choked her and bit her lip leaving her with multiple bruises.
Peyton accuses the producer of forcing sex while she took a bath, forcing sex in front of others, forcing her to record him having sex with Kristina and forcing her to take nudes while he masturbated. Peyton also says that Detail became violent with her when he slammed her head against a wall and dragged her up some steps.
A judge granted both women restraining orders that state Detail must stay 100 yards from them.