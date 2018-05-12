MeToo: Singer Jessie Reyez, Bebe Rexha And 2 Other Singers Accuse Music Producer Detail Of Rape, Assault And Sexual Misconduct

Image via Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Vevo

Jessie Reyez, Bebe Rexha And 2 Other Singers Accuse Detail Of Sex Offenses

When the #MeToo movement swung into high gear people asked, rightfully, when the public outing of men in the music industry would also be taken to task. In the wake of that sentiment the dominoes started to fall, Russell Simmons, Tekashi69, XXXTentacion have all been excoriated for their alleged criminal behavior.

Now there is another name to add to that list, record producer Detail, who created “Drunk In Love” for Beyoncé has be accused by several women of various forms of sexual misconduct ranging from attempted sexual assault, to full-on rape according to TMZ.

Among the women making allegations against Detail are singers Jessie Reyez and Bebe Rexha who both say he “tried” them in the studio.

One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell. https://t.co/EiudYeBNuT — Jessie Reyez (@Jessiereyez) May 10, 2018

Bebe Rexha also shared her experience with Detail and reaction to the news via social media.

Glad these women came out. It’s scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a bitch https://t.co/PwEWOrm323 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) May 10, 2018

Two other singers, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, have accused Detail of rape during a studio session and forced sex with others and “sex slavery” respectively.

Kristina says that last week during a trip to Malibu Detail grabbed her hair, punched her, choked her and bit her lip leaving her with multiple bruises.

Peyton accuses the producer of forcing sex while she took a bath, forcing sex in front of others, forcing her to record him having sex with Kristina and forcing her to take nudes while he masturbated. Peyton also says that Detail became violent with her when he slammed her head against a wall and dragged her up some steps.

A judge granted both women restraining orders that state Detail must stay 100 yards from them.