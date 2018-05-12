‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Got Cancelled And Picked Up By NBC Hours Later, Thanks To Fans Being Vocal On Social Media

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Moving Over To NBC Next Season

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will return for season 6, but this time on a different network. The show has now been picked up by NBC.

News broke on Friday that the beloved show, which was originally on Fox, had been canceled, which caused a complete outcry from fans everywhere. People tweeted their dismay over the cancellation, and much to a lot of peoples’ surprise…the show actually got picked up later that night by a different network, who passed on the show’s pilot year’s ago.

Robert Greenblatt, the Chairman of NBC Entertainment told Deadline,“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home…Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

The series’ sixth season will run for 13-episodes.

WE ARE BACK! @NBC PICKED US UP FOR A 6TH SEASON!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

THANK YOU INTERNET!!!!!!!!!!!! "NINE NINE" pic.twitter.com/JSiILkHQes — terrycrews (@terrycrews) May 12, 2018

Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support. It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you. — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018