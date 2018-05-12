Get Paid: Young Dolph Flew Out Two Baristas Fired For Playing His Music And Gave Them $20K At Rolling Loud

Young Dolph Blessed These Two Fans Who Got Fired For Playing His Music

Get paid, young baristas, get paiiiiid.

Young Dolph is truly a man of the people, and he proved that by coming through for two baristas who were fired for playing his music at a Duke University cafe.

The two baristas, Britni Brown and Kevin Simmons, worked on their campus at the Joe Van Gogh location. The day took an unexpected turn when Larry Moneta, the vice president for student affairs at Duke, walked into the cafe and heard the musical stylings of Young Dolph. For some reason, he got offended, and went out of his way to get the two baristas fired from their jobs. The song playing at the time of Moneta’s visit was Dolph’s motivational anthem, “Get Paid.”

Following reports of this story, the rapper expressed his thoughts on the situation via social media.

Whoever that VP is, he don’t give a dam about nobody but his self… I guess he was trying to teach the students how to be selfish I guess……… smh🤦🏽‍♂️ 👎🏾 — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) May 9, 2018

But he didn’t only tweet about the situation, he took matters into his own hands.

Not only did Dolph fly out the two fired baristas to Rolling Loud in Miami to catch his set, but the mogul also gifted them a calm $20,000. Dolph brought them on stage and said “So check this out, this what we gon do. I know for a fact that the VP at that school get money, but he don’t get money like Dolph…So until y’all get a new job, I got $20,000 for y’all right now,” Revolt reports.

Like we said, a man of the people.