Kehlani Calls Out Rita Ora And Cardi B Over The ‘Harmful’ Lyrics Of Their New Hit Faux-Bisexual Anthem “Girls”
- By Bossip Staff
Kehlani Slams Rita Ora’s Song “Girls”
In case you weren’t aware, Rita Ora has a new record out featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX…all about opting for lady-lovin’ when the mood strikes, or when gone off some Red Wine.
The diddy is called “Girls,” and it’s apparently quite the smash hit over in Europe at the moment:
However, not everyone is a big fan of the jam — particularly not real-life bisexual bae Kehlani, who felt that the lyrical content was a bit insensitive and stereotypical of women who land on the B side of LGBTQ community…
She stressed that she had no beef with the ladies involved…but wanted to call attention to their judgment call of delivering those particular lyrics.
Hmm…do you think she has a point?
