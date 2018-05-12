Kehlani Calls Out Rita Ora And Cardi B Over The ‘Harmful’ Lyrics Of Their New Hit Faux-Bisexual Anthem “Girls”

Kehlani Slams Rita Ora’s Song “Girls”

In case you weren’t aware, Rita Ora has a new record out featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX…all about opting for lady-lovin’ when the mood strikes, or when gone off some Red Wine.

The diddy is called “Girls,” and it’s apparently quite the smash hit over in Europe at the moment:

However, not everyone is a big fan of the jam — particularly not real-life bisexual bae Kehlani, who felt that the lyrical content was a bit insensitive and stereotypical of women who land on the B side of LGBTQ community…

every artist on the song is fantastic, and very much loved and supported by me… by all of us. but this isn’t about talent. it’s about choice. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 11, 2018

hate to be THAT guy but there were many awkward slurs, quotes, and moments that were like “word? word” — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 11, 2018

She stressed that she had no beef with the ladies involved…but wanted to call attention to their judgment call of delivering those particular lyrics.

mmm i never assumed it was for men lol just think certain quotes weren’t progressive. done speaking about it now tho cheers everyone happy friday. https://t.co/bRVj0tKD2j — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 11, 2018

and don’t make this personal. i have an incredible song out with one of the artists, and would love to work with the other three as well. & have met them all and respect them. there. were. harmful. lyrics.

period. love y’all. 🤗 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 11, 2018

Hmm…do you think she has a point?

Getty