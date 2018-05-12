Jada Doesn’t Care: Insecure Issas Have A FIT Under Sheree Fletcher’s Throwback Family Flick With Ex-Husband Will Smith

Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Upsets Jada Pinkett Fans With Photo

Sheree Fletcher and Jada Pinkett just showcased their love and respect for one another, even airirng out their former differences on Red Table Talk, but folks still semm to think Sheree “wants” Will. Somehow this photo Sheree posted of her, Will, and son Tre years and years ago is causing folks to believe she wants to snatch Will from Jada.

Here’s what one commenter had to say, and dozens of others sound like this:

It’s nice that you and Jada are grown women and able to talk about co-parenting on the show, however you should have just left the topic there at the table. What’s the point of posting this? As a throwback? Ok, so just crop yourself for the pic if u wanted everyone to see that u looked young and pretty. My opinion is that it’s disrespectful to Jada and her kids. If I was Jada’s kids and I saw this pic I would be bothered personally. I hope u posted this for ratings for the show but if u had other intentions then I think u were wrong for this.

and…

Girl stop posting @jadapinkettsmith HUSBAND. YOU’RE THE EX,” someone wrote. “They’ve been married for a century. Give it up. Post your own man. He’s Trey dad. THAT’S ALL.”

She answered in the comments, saying she didn’t think it was a big deal, tagging Jada to the post to discuss it. Do you agree with that Sheree is doing TEW much with her throwback flick?