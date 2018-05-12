Because The Internet: Donald Glover Answers The Question Of How To Love Someone “Different” And Still Be Conscious [Video]

Donald Glover Details How We Can Love Someone Different And Still Be Woke

With the insane success of Childish Gambino’s latest music video, “This Is America,” people have turned to the fact that Glover has a white significant other in a effort to discredit his messages.

Since the music video dropped last week, the question among the people has been whether or not someone can be completely conscious to their own people while loving someone of a different race, and now we know what Donald Glover has to say about the matter.

While on a press junket for Star Wars, journalist Xilla Valentine asked the actor if you can still be woke despite the person you love being different from you. Though the question directly relates to the relationship between Lando and L3-37 in the film, the intentional relation to Gambino’s own life wasn’t lost on him. Glover seemed intrigued by the question, and goes on to answer it very eloquently.

“That’s what love I think really is at the end of the day,” he begins. “It’s not even like a selflessness, it’s like an understanding that I’m making a safe place for you. It’s not safe out there. Somebody’s out to get you—that’s just nature. That’s just the nature of being, and I feel like yeah you can totally love somebody and still look out for yourself. But I think the question really is, do you see that thing or that someone else as a part of you? If you see us, we’re a people together, we’re a tribe together—we depend on each other. Then you always are gonna want the best for them I think.”