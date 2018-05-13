Jesus Take The Wheel: Woman Almost Chokes To Death At Strip Club Attempting The “Cucumber Challenge” [Video]

Woman Almost Chokes To Death In A Strip Club After Trying To Show Off Her Head Skills

A Detroit woman is lucky to be alive today after almost choking to death inside a strip club late last night.

During “amateur night” at a local Detroit strip club they asked if attendees would like to compete in a competition featuring the “Cucumber Challenge”. The challenge is where women (or men) show off how well they can perform oral sex by using a cucumber to push the vegetable as far down your throat as possible.

As you can see in the video above, that one woman started to panic after the cucumber got stuck in her throat. A man in attendance had to jump to get reduce and perform the Heimlich maneuver on the woman to remove the lodged vegetable.