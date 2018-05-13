On The Party Scene: Jay Ellis Brings His Bae To Grey Goose Iconic Moments In Film Event At Cannes

Jay Ellis Enjoys Cannes Party With Italy Based Actress Girlfriend Nina Senicar

Friday night Grey Goose toasted to iconic moments in film at A-lister hotspot Nikki Beach during the Cannes Film Festival. Guests included model Joan Smalls, actors Chloë Sevigny, Jay Ellis, Nina Senicar and Anya Taylor Joy and entrepreneur Travis Kalanick who took in the sights and scenes of the iconic La Croisette.

The elite crowd hit the dance floor with Joan dazzling guests with ‘her legs for days’ and spirited dance “moves.” And Joan wasn’t the only guest feeling frisky – up and coming formidable talent Anya Taylor Joy was seen at the bar cozying it up with a hunky brunette. Meanwhile, Jay Ellis and his Italy-based actress girlfriend Nina Senicar were reunited at the restaurant’s famed beachfront, marking a rare sighting of the famously private couple. The two sweethearts let down their guard enjoying the Grey Goose signature summer cocktail Le Grand Fizz until the wee hours of the morning.

The evening also served as the debut of the newest iteration of the Grey Goose Riviera bottle series – Grey Goose by Quentin Monge. Designed by renowned illustrator and native son Quentin Monge, the limited-edition bottle captures the spirit of the French Riviera and pays homage to the brand’s French heritage.