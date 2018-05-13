Pimp My ‘Cide: Xzibit Sued For Allegedly Selling Strains Of Weed Laced With Pesticides

Xzibit Sued For Allegedly Selling Weed Laced With Harmful Pesticides

According to a report obtained by TMZ, Xzibit has been hit with a lawsuit for contaminating a Cannabis oil he’s been marketing. Ignacio Lee claims that Xzibit’s “Brass Knuckles” branded THC Concentrate Vape Cartridges are packed with pesticides and that within months of using the oils he began experiencing fatigue, headaches, nausea, chest pains, shortness of breath, wheezing and difficulty in breathing.

Concerned about his symptoms, Ignacio hired an independent lab to perform a third party liability test to get to the bottom of his issues with the product. The results of the testing revealed “detectable levels of pesticides.”

He is now seeking a payout for his troubles, as well as an order prohibiting Xzibit from marketing his product as “contaminant free.” By all accounts, the product has been a huge success before this lawsuit came to light.