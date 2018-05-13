SMH: Cowardly Cops Caught On Camera Arresting And Punching A Restrained Teen Outside Of A Mall [Video]

An incident caught on cellphone video shows a Wauwatosa police officer punching a teenager outside Mayfair mall is the topic of discussion on social media.

Wauwatosa police received a call from mall security requesting police assistance with approximately five males inside the mall that were allegedly acting disorderly and causing a disturbance, according to Wauwatosa Capt. Brian E. Zalewski. An officer on the scene located several of the involved males in the parking lot and then attempted to speak to them to determine what the issue was.

According to a report released by the officers involved the officers initially attempted to speak with one of the males who was refusing to stop and speak with the officer and began to fight with the officer.

A 17-year-old-male was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct, battery and resisting an officer.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said in a statement, “I can assure you that we take all situations seriously when they involve a use of force by our officers. We thoroughly review all incidents in which force is used by an officer and will do so in this incident, as well.”