A Lil’ Positivity: Benedict Cumberbatch Says He Will Not Take Any Roles If His Female Co-Star Isn’t Paid Equally

Benedict Cumberbatch Makes His Stance On Equal Pay Clear

Benedict Cumberbatch is standing up for women in the entertainment industry.

The Dr. Strange actor said in an interview with RadioTimes that he will only accept a new role if his female co-star makes the exact same amount of money that he does. Cumberbatch is taking a huge step forward on an issue that plagues many women both within the entertainment industry, and throughout virtually every workplace today.

Cumberbatch said about the issue, “Equal pay and a place at the table are the central tenets of feminism…Look at your quotas. Ask what women are being paid, and say: ‘If she’s not paid the same as the men, I’m not doing it.'”

Fresh off the success of Avengers: Infinity War, Benedict says that he plans to use his new production company, SunnyMarch, to create and produce more female-focused dramas.

He continued on, telling RadioTimes, “I’m proud that Adam [Ackland] and I are the only men in our production company…our next project is a female story with a female lens about motherhood, in a time of environmental disaster…If it’s centered around my name, to get investors, then we can use that attention for a raft of female projects. Half the audience is female!”