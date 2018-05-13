So Ambitious: Pharrell Is On His Way To Opening His First Restaurant In Miami

Pharrell Is Opening His First Restaurant In Miami

Pharrell is officially the latest music mogul to make his way into the restaurant business.

According to reports from the South Florida Business Journal, the 45-year-old producer, rapper, and fashion designer is preparing to launch his first restaurant, which is a partnership with with entrepreneur David Grutman. The restaurant will occupy 17,000 square feet, located at 90 N.E. 39th St. in Miami, Flordia. The eatery is going to be called Swan and Bar Bevy.

The Business Journal reports that the project has been in the works for two years now, and will operate under Grutman’s newly established Groot Hospitality Group. They currently oversee food establishments like OTL coffee house, Planta, Komodo, and more.

David Grutman spoke with the publication about the venture saying, “[Pharrell] has some great ideas and visions. I think it’s going to the be the most beautiful restaurant in Miami.”

As of now, there aren’t many details about what Swan and Bar Bevy is going to offer for their menu, but according the Business Journal, the restaurant is scheduled to open this fall.