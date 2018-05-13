Be Careful: Cardi B Deletes Her Instagram Following Online Beef Back-And-Forth With Azealia Banks
Cardi B is pregnant as can be, and hopefully she’s taking some time to de-stress from everything being fired at her through the internet right now.
On Friday, the rapper found herself getting into a back-and-forth with Azealia Banks on social media, which later resulted in her deleting her Instagram account on Saturday. Belcalis and Banks were never on good terms to begin with, though Azealia loved to show support for Cardi before she made it big post-Love & Hip Hop. This weekend’s feud, however, stems from comments the Harlem native made during her recent comments on The Breakfast Club.
During the interview, Banks was asked about her issues with Cardi, and just like everyone expected, she didn’t hold back. Azealia went on in detail about the perception of Black women in America, referring to the Bronx native as a “caricature of a Black woman.”
There were a bunch of tweets and Instagram posts between the two, which ended up with Cardi from firing back on Instagram with something eloquent. She wrapped up her statements on the beef saying, “A woman who constantly finds joy in belittling Black women (Beyonce, Rihanna, Skia Jackson, Remy Ma) can’t try to stand for them because it’s convenient,” she wrote. “The difference between me and you, I’ve never pretended to be or represent something I’m not. I’ve made it where I am by being myself and staying true to that. I’m not trying to represent nobody but myself. You busy trying to be a voice of reason for women of color and when you can’t even reason with yourself.”
Azealia Banks got in the last word, and returned fire up the internet with more commentary. She posted another long-form retort in response to everything said over the previous couple days. She wrote, “So because I point out that you get away with being the typical caricature of a black woman that society says is wrong … and you respond by calling me unattractive and bringing up skin bleaching to basically make fun of me for not being light skinned?” “I suggest you leave these types of cultural conversations alone for now. You don’t have the range.”
Cardi has since deleted her Instagram account instead of engaging in anymore of the petty back and forth. She’s also made her Twitter account private.