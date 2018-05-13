Be Careful: Cardi B Deletes Her Instagram Following Online Beef Back-And-Forth With Azealia Banks

Cardi B is pregnant as can be, and hopefully she’s taking some time to de-stress from everything being fired at her through the internet right now.

On Friday, the rapper found herself getting into a back-and-forth with Azealia Banks on social media, which later resulted in her deleting her Instagram account on Saturday. Belcalis and Banks were never on good terms to begin with, though Azealia loved to show support for Cardi before she made it big post-Love & Hip Hop. This weekend’s feud, however, stems from comments the Harlem native made during her recent comments on The Breakfast Club.

During the interview, Banks was asked about her issues with Cardi, and just like everyone expected, she didn’t hold back. Azealia went on in detail about the perception of Black women in America, referring to the Bronx native as a “caricature of a Black woman.”