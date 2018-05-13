Congratulations! Scrappy & Bambi Reveal That Their Little #LHHATL Seed Is A Boy

Lil Scrappy And Bambi Expecting A Boy

It’s a boy for Scrappy and Bambi. The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” alumni who recently announced that they’re expecting, held a gender reveal party in Atlanta with a creative theme.

The couple’s gender reveal included Atlanta’s ATL Drum Academy drumline that played while the couple’s back was turned. When the couple and their guests turned around, however, they saw the drummers playing blue drums signaling that the couple’s having a baby boy.

“I cannot believe we are having a boyyyy!!!!” wrote Bambi on IG. “Thank you, God. I’ve never seen my husband sooooo happy!”

Isn’t that sweet?

Bambi and Scrappy look too happy, we wish them a healthy pregnancy.

More Scrappy and Bambi on the flip.