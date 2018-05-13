So Sweet: Kenya Moore Marks Her First Mother’s Day With Her Tummy Full Of Twirl
Kenya Moore Reflects On Mother’s Day
Kenya Moore is celebrating her first Mother’s Day. The 47-year-old RHOA star who’s expecting a child with her hubby Marc Daly took to Instagram today to mark the special occasion.
This is truly a special day for me and my family. I feel so blessed to be at this point In My life. Some may say late but God will say right on time. I never understood the force of Mothers. Although the man is the head of the household, it is the woman that is the nucleus of the family and glue that keeps it together. I'm in awe of Motherhood, creating lives… viable human beings… I will never take this role for granted. Thank You Jehovah! Happy Mother's Day! #TheDalys #love #happymothersday #family
Congrats Kenya, Happy Mother’s Day!