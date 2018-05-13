So Sweet: Kenya Moore Marks Her First Mother’s Day With Her Tummy Full Of Twirl

- By Bossip Staff
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kenya Moore Reflects On Mother’s Day

Kenya Moore is celebrating her first Mother’s Day. The 47-year-old RHOA star who’s expecting a child with her hubby Marc Daly took to Instagram today to mark the special occasion.

“This is truly a special day for me and my family,” wrote Kenya. “I feel so blessed to be at this point In My life. Some may say late but God will say right on time.”

Congrats Kenya, Happy Mother’s Day!

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, For Your Information

