Andre 3000 Drops New Music Dedicated To Late Mother And Reunites With Big Boi For Son’s Graduation

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform at One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Andre 3000 Releases New Music, Big Boi’s Son Graduates From High School

André 3000 is releasing new music this Mother’s Day. The Outkast rapper announced a set of new songs, “Look Ma No Hands” and “Me and My (To Bury Your Parents)” which he posted on soundcloud. Check them out below:

Dre also released several photos as well as screenshots of text exchanges with his mom, who passed away May 27, 2013.

I love you mom. Link in bio

I love you mom. Link in bio

Link in bio

Link in bio

Mother’s Day Music from André 3000 Link in bio #momslastwords

Mother's Day Music from André 3000 Link in bio #momslastwords

Mother’s Day Music from André 3000 Link in bio

Mother's Day Music from André 3000 Link in bio

Our prayers go out to him and all the other people who aren’t able to spend this Mother’s Day with their moms…

Dre had a pretty busy weekend because he also reunited with Big Boi Saturday for Bamboo’s graduation. Hit the flip for those photos

