Andre 3000 Drops New Music Dedicated To Late Mother And Reunites With Big Boi For Son’s Graduation

Andre 3000 Releases New Music, Big Boi’s Son Graduates From High School

André 3000 is releasing new music this Mother’s Day. The Outkast rapper announced a set of new songs, “Look Ma No Hands” and “Me and My (To Bury Your Parents)” which he posted on soundcloud. Check them out below:

Dre also released several photos as well as screenshots of text exchanges with his mom, who passed away May 27, 2013.

Our prayers go out to him and all the other people who aren’t able to spend this Mother’s Day with their moms…

Dre had a pretty busy weekend because he also reunited with Big Boi Saturday for Bamboo’s graduation. Hit the flip for those photos