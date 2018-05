“Beyoncé’s [Coachella] performance was better than any performance Michael Jackson ever did.” –Chance the Rapper praises Beyoncé during his commencement speech at Dillard University 🎓 pic.twitter.com/l2CGIlKSKI — Rap-Up (@RapUp) May 12, 2018

(WENN)

We respect Chance The Rapper and his opinion, but folks never said “Michael Jackson was a better performer than Marvin Gaye or Sammy Davis Jr.”

Let people be great, your era is different, so stop saying someone is better than the next. It’s disrespectful and unneeded.