ANOTHER ONE: Crusty Colonizer Calls The Cops On Black Family Barbecuing In Oakland

White Woman Calls Cops On Black Family Barbecuing In Oakland

Girl, bye!

A choleric calorie consuming colonizer got a rude awakening when she thought it’d be cute to call the cops on a black family minding their business.

A YouTube video from a woman named Michelle Snider has gone viral after showing the imbecilic actions of a white woman who summoned the police to a park alongside Oakland, California’s Lake Merritt.

According to the white woman, it was illegal for them to be using a charcoal grill in that area of the park. Snider, a fellow white woman, then confronted the woman before the unnamed woman burst into unseasoned tears when police showed up.

“Are you sure it’s not because you don’t want black people out here,” said Snider. “It seems like a new Jim Crow going on, because for some reason, every time I see this, it’s black people being targeted for barbecuing at the lake,” Snider retorted. “And you’re a perfect example of it right now. It’s two men, sitting out here just chilling. And this whole setup is real clean. They’re not even playing music.”

Please watch the entire video to see the hypocrisy of this bored, Cyclops glasses wearing azz beyotch in action.

(Sidebar, did you peep the woman telling “Karen” to “go home with her potato salad?” LMAO!)

After the video went viral, a gang of black Oakland residents took to the park for a “revenge” cookout complete with the NeglectricElectric Slide.

Daaaaamnnn 😂😂 #BlackExcellence A post shared by TheSavoyShow (@thesavoyshow) on May 12, 2018 at 8:52am PDT

In your face, soup cookie!