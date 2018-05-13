Even The Blind Can See: Stevie Wonder Speaks On Kanye’s Slavery Speech “That’s Just Foolishness”

Stevie Wonder Questions Whether Kanye West Has Mourned Mother

Kanye has been on some bs lately and even 68-year-old Stevie Wonder has had enough.

Wonder brought up Kanye West without even being asked during an interview Thursday after a show at a West Hollywood club, according to Associated Press reports:

“There’s been a lot of talk about what was said by Kanye,” Wonder said. “I want people to understand that the truth is the truth and a lie is a lie. “We all know that slavery was not a choice,” he went on. “So I just think that people need to understand that if you know your history, if you know the truth, you know that’s just foolishness.” Wonder spoke softly, not angrily, and said he also felt sympathy for West, especially over the rapper losing his mother, who died after having cosmetic surgery procedures in 2007. “You know he lost his mother, the horrible thing that happened,” Wonder said. “I don’t know if he had a chance to really mourn about all that.”

There’s no doubt that Kanye is in a lot of pain from losing his mom, but that doesn’t diminish the damage he’s caused with his comments. Do you think Kanye will listen to Stevie?