#PantyMelter: Michael B. Jordan’s Cannes Looks Have People Seductively Streeping Eweh Their Wakanda Drawls
- By Bossip Staff
Michael B. Jordan Spotted At Cannes
Michael B. Jordan’s got the ladies once swooning again, this time on a red carpet.
Killmonger Michael posed for pics during the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival photocall for Farenheit 451 where he rocked a bulging bicep exposing Salvatore Ferragamo shirt.
And women (and some men) quickly took notice and noted that BAE Jordan’s clearly bulking up for “Creed 2” and it’s working—VERY WELL.
Michael, Michael, Michael…
Are your panties melted???
More Michael Bae Jordan Cannes pics and reactions on the flip.