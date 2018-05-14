#PantyMelter: Michael B. Jordan’s Cannes Looks Have People Seductively Streeping Eweh Their Wakanda Drawls

- By Bossip Staff
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

For your viewing pleasure…

Michael B. Jordan Spotted At Cannes

Michael B. Jordan’s got the ladies once swooning again, this time on a red carpet.

Killmonger Michael posed for pics during the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival photocall for Farenheit 451 where he rocked a bulging bicep exposing Salvatore Ferragamo shirt.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

And women (and some men) quickly took notice and noted that BAE Jordan’s clearly bulking up for “Creed 2” and it’s working—VERY WELL.

Michael, Michael, Michael…

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Are your panties melted???

More Michael Bae Jordan Cannes pics and reactions on the flip.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

