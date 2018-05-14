PantyMelter: Michael B. Jordan’s Cannes Looks Have People Seductively Streeping Eweh Their Wakanda Drawls

For your viewing pleasure…

Michael B. Jordan Spotted At Cannes

Michael B. Jordan’s got the ladies once swooning again, this time on a red carpet.

Killmonger Michael posed for pics during the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival photocall for Farenheit 451 where he rocked a bulging bicep exposing Salvatore Ferragamo shirt.

And women (and some men) quickly took notice and noted that BAE Jordan’s clearly bulking up for “Creed 2” and it’s working—VERY WELL.

Michael B. Jordan's biceps, can I get an amen? pic.twitter.com/FZxBeP0OuK — joyce saw iw 2x 🌻 SPOILERS (@mantisquirk) May 14, 2018

How…. do y'all feel about this. pic.twitter.com/uuN8bfBRz6 — lil bougie sandwich (@simonefiasco) May 13, 2018

Michael, Michael, Michael…

Are your panties melted???

More Michael Bae Jordan Cannes pics and reactions on the flip.