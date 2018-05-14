Must Be Nice: Black Ink Crew’s Ryan Henry Buys His Baby Mama Rachel A Benz For Mother’s Day

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Ryan Henry Buys Rachel A Benz For Mother’s Day

Ryan Henry of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” fame recently made a sweet gesture towards the mother of his children. For Mother’s Day the 9 Mag owner/reality star surprised his longtime love Rachel Leigh with a special present; a Benz truck.

According to Ryan, he’s the “surprise King” and Rachel had no idea that her gift was on the way.

Rachel later thanked Ryan in his comments section;

“Thank you thank you thank you,” wrote Rachel. “A million times. For the gift, for making me a mommy, for your love, for your support & all the extra things you do just to make sure I have a smile on my face.”

Happy Mother’s Day Rachel!

Congratulations Rachel 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🥂

A post shared by 9MAGTV (@9magtv) on

As previously reported the next season of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” premieres May 30 on VH1.

Will YOU be watching???

Categories: Coupled Up, Did You Know, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus