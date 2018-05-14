Blink Twice If You Need To Escape: Chadwick Boseman Is Sick And MFing Tired Of Doing Wakanda Forever For You

Chadwick Boseman Is Fed Up With “Wakanda Forever”

Imagine being Chadwick Boseman. He’s played the most iconic black figures of our time, masterfully. Then he plays Black Panther, does a salute and says “Wakanda Forever” and people want to treat him like a Marvel jukebox. Everywhere he goes it’s “Wakanda Forever” this and “Wakanda Forever” that. And. He. Looks. Fed. Up.

“Oya Chadwick, come downstairs and show your uncle…” pic.twitter.com/h8AcZ5pPES — Puddi #TIMELIN3 (@PuddiSRC) May 11, 2018

This weekend, Boseman gave the commencement at Howard University and looked like he wanted to toss everyone who asked him to “Wakanda Forever” off of Warrior Falls. It was pure comedy. Take a look…