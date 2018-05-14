The Brolic-Faced Hater A$$ Raisin-Lover Who Called The Cops On The Black Cookout Got Dragged All The Way Across Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
If you were on Twitter at all this weekend, then you heard the story of the woman in Oakland who called the police on black people having a barbecue. She, in turn, ended up having the worst weekend ever as black folks gathered to troll and have the biggest cookout ever, electric sliding and singing in the streets. Not only that, Mayo Face got meme’d to oblivion on Twitter.

Take a look at all the comedy that she absolutely deserved.

