Hilarious Tweets & Memes From Mother’s Day 2018

Mother’s Day 2018 pulled up and inspired another hilariously petty Black Twitter party bursting with A1 foolery, clownery and ridiculousness that ONCE AGAIN won the whole entire internet.

Happy Mother’s Day to the women who birthed the entire black entertainment industry pic.twitter.com/O5LXX0UXfW — ️🤳🏾 (@iamkiyonce) May 14, 2018

Peep the funniest tweets and memes from Mother’s Day 2018 on the flip.