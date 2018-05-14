Braxton Family Royalty: Traci Braxton Becomes A ‘Duchess’ To A Baby Boy
Traci Braxton Becomes A Grandma
Traci Braxton’s family is expanding. The songstress/”Braxton Family Values” star is now the proud “Duchess” to a baby boy via her son Kevin Jr. and his girlfriend Olivia.
This is by far the best Mother’s Day present 🎁. I wish I could describe how amazing It feels to be a Duchess! So thankful for @sirkevinjr and @oliviahaaron for bringing this special gift into our family. The future has never looked so bright. @sirratt23 and I are so happy to call you our grandbaby🍼👶🏽
And yes in case you’re wondering, Traci’s 100% serious about being called a DUCHESS—not a grandma.
Traci recently told The Grio that she’s going by the term because she considers herself royalty.
“My sisters and I…when we were younger, we said if we ever have kids, and our kids have kids, our names would be duchess. That’s royalty, that’s what they call the Queens when they have grandkids. So, I’m royalty.”
Do you Traci, boo—congrats on your grandchild!
