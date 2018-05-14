Braxton Family Royalty: Traci Braxton Becomes A ‘Duchess’ To A Baby Boy

Traci Braxton Becomes A Grandma

Traci Braxton’s family is expanding. The songstress/”Braxton Family Values” star is now the proud “Duchess” to a baby boy via her son Kevin Jr. and his girlfriend Olivia.

And yes in case you’re wondering, Traci’s 100% serious about being called a DUCHESS—not a grandma.

Traci recently told The Grio that she’s going by the term because she considers herself royalty.

“My sisters and I…when we were younger, we said if we ever have kids, and our kids have kids, our names would be duchess. That’s royalty, that’s what they call the Queens when they have grandkids. So, I’m royalty.”

Do you Traci, boo—congrats on your grandchild!

More on the flip.