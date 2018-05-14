Masika Kalysha & Her Precious Princess Have A ‘Mother’s Slay’ Photoshoot

- By Bossip Staff
Now, this is precious…

Masika Kalysha And Khari Barbie’s Mother’s Day Shoot

Masika Kalysha and her precious princess recently had an adorable photo shoot for Mother’s Day.

The reality star released photos Sunday from a “Mother’s Slay” shoot featuring herself and her baby girl Khari Barbie.

In the Kin Cordell taken photos, the mommy-daughter duo wears matching Dolce & Gabbana dresses…

and Khari apparently got caught singing “Itsy Bitsy Spider.”

Khari, 2, is Masika’s daughter with her ex Fetty Wap.

More Masika Kalysha and her precious princess on the flip.

Momma will never let you down @kharibarbie 📷 @kincordell

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

