Masika Kalysha & Her Precious Princess Have A ‘Mother’s Slay’ Photoshoot
Masika Kalysha And Khari Barbie’s Mother’s Day Shoot
Masika Kalysha and her precious princess recently had an adorable photo shoot for Mother’s Day.
The reality star released photos Sunday from a “Mother’s Slay” shoot featuring herself and her baby girl Khari Barbie.
In the Kin Cordell taken photos, the mommy-daughter duo wears matching Dolce & Gabbana dresses…
and Khari apparently got caught singing “Itsy Bitsy Spider.”
Khari, 2, is Masika’s daughter with her ex Fetty Wap.
More Masika Kalysha and her precious princess on the flip.
Masika also sent out a sweet message to Khari thanking her for “choosing her to be her mommy.”
I remember the very second I found out about you. I think time actually froze. I remember exactly what I felt. It’s crazy because it was almost as if all emotion left my being. I wasn’t scared, I wasn’t excited, I wasn’t happy, I wasn’t sad, I wasn’t nervous, it was more of an emphatic feeling like my soul said “Ok it’s time” If you would’ve asked me the day before I would’ve said I wasn’t ready for you, but the second I knew you were in there I was ready. I was made for this. I always knew I’d be the best mom when the time came. I knew this would be a hard journey, and sometimes idk how I get it done but Momma gets it done. You’re all the motivation I need. I can’t go a day with out your smile, your silly giggles and those sweet baby kisses. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. Thank you for being my best friend and the love of my life. To all the moms out there that get it done everyday for their kids… I salute you. Happy Mother’s Day (swipe)
“You’re all the motivation I need,” wrote Masika. I can’t go a day with out your smile, your silly giggles and those sweet baby kisses. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy.”