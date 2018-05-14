The Godfather: Diddy Accused Of Alienating A$AP Ferg’s “Bad Boy” Logo Designing Daddy And Abusing Mothers Of His Children

Diddy Exposed For Allegedly Slighting “Godson” A$AP Ferg’s Father

Once upon a time in Harlem, ASAP Ferg’s father — D-Ferg laced the closets of uptown NYC’s best. From Bel Biv Devoe to Heavy D, D-Ferg was a respected clothing maker and boutique owner. He eventually designed Diddy’s Bad Boy logo and according to his former body-guard, Diddy treated D-Ferg like trash right before he died.

Talkin to my godson @asapferg #TMM A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Jan 9, 2015 at 11:17pm PST

The ex-bodyguard, Gene Deal, is sending out a general warning to D-Ferg’s son, rapper A$AP Ferg to watch his steps around Diddy in a new video. The man says that after D-Ferg helped brand Baby Boy with his logo, Diddy turned a blind eye to him when he was in need of selling some new designs for cash.

He goes on to describe Diddy as a woman beater, saying he had to pick him up from the hospital after Kim Porter cut his wrist. Allegedly Diddy was putting his hand son her and Misa Hylton, who he has thought was cheating.

All of this sounds like ancient beef, why do you think dude is this angry?

This sounds a bit DRAMATIC. Should ASAP Ferg be worried?

