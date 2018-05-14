Catch Fade: Former Frail-Body “Flower” Flamer Wiz Khalifa Says He’d Take Real MMA Fight [Video]

Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa Would Take MMA Fight If He Got Paid Enough

Those of you who have been paying attention already know that Wiz Khalifa is not the frail-framed flower flamer that he used to be. One look at this IG page and you will see that Wiz has been hitting the gym super hard with all types of MMA training.

TMZ caught up with him recently to ask if he could really handle himself in the octagon, here’s what he said:

Which celebrity would you like to see shoot the fair one with this new and improved Wiz Khalifa?