Caucasity Audacity: Nicole Arbour Splattered Mildewy Miracle Whip All Over “This Is America” & Blew Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
Black Twitter Vs. Nicole Arbour

You smell that? The deeply-troubling stench of YET ANOTHER mediocre white woman Beckying up Black culture without a care in her privileged little world. And this time, it’s hollandaise headass Nicole Arbour who “remixed” Donald Glover’s world-stopping “This Is America” video into a painfully unfunny parody that proved (ONCE AGAIN) that we can’t have ANYTHING, create ANYTHING or celebrate ANTHING for us, by us, without “them” slithering out of the mayo abyss and ruining EVERYTHING.

Peep the latest very necessary Nicole Arbour dragging on the flip.

    Feature photos by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Shortly Awards/Phillip Faraone/WireImage

