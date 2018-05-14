Refurbished Edition: Ricky Bell Breaks Down Why Ralph Tresvant And Johnny Gill Aren’t Rockin’ With RBRM

Image via Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ricky Bell Explains Amended Version Of New Edition

Last week, fans of the legendary New Edition got a bittersweet surprise when Ricky Bell took to Instagram announce that the group (or a facsimile thereof) will be hitting the road to tour the U.S.

There appears to be a couple of pretty glaring omissions from this promo pic. After two days of confusion in the comments, Ricky came back to sort-of explain…

After all this time, the movie, the reunion and everything there are STILL problems? Damn. Nobody wins when the family feuds.