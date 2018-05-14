Haters In The Holy Land: Racist Rabbi Who Called Blacks Monkeys Bestows Blessings On Israel’s Invited Guests Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner

Rabbi Who Referred To Blacks As Monkeys Blesses Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher are in Jerusalem ahead of the controversial opening of the new U.S. embassy in Israel and the couple received a blessing Sunday by Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef — who waded into hot water this March after using language that compared blacks to monkeys in a sermon.

According to Forward reports, during a sermon on how to properly say a blessing, Yosef used the Hebrew word “kushi,” which was used in the Bible but is now considered a derogatory term for black people.

“You can’t make the blessing on every ‘kushi’ you see — in America you see one every five minutes, so you make it only on a person with a white father and mother,” he said, according to the Times of Israel. ”How do would you know? Let’s say you know! So they had a monkey as a son, a son like this, so you say the blessing on him.” The ADL said in a tweet at the time that the remarks were “utterly unacceptable.” Yosef’s office responded that he was merely citing the Talmud, which also has similar language about other animals like elephants.

Welp… We’re pretty sure the whole first family would say Rabbi Yosef is a “very fine” person… At this point we’d be surprised if the administration DIDN’T associate with every known racist they encountered at every juncture.