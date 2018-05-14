Congratulations Cookie! Taraji P Henson Is Officially Engaged To Her Baller Boo Thang

Taraji P Henson Reveals She Is Engaged To Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P Henson had an amazing Mother’s Day weekend. Monday morning the actress revealed her boyfriend Kelvin Hayden had popped the question after gifting her a Cartier love bracelet.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

#ForeverKindaLove 💋💋💋 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on May 12, 2018 at 1:12pm PDT

Here’s the bracelet that initially distracted her from Kelvin’s end goal.

