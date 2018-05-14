Congratulations Cookie! Taraji P Henson Is Officially Engaged To Her Baller Boo Thang
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3
❯
❮
Taraji P Henson Reveals She Is Engaged To Kelvin Hayden
Taraji P Henson had an amazing Mother’s Day weekend. Monday morning the actress revealed her boyfriend Kelvin Hayden had popped the question after gifting her a Cartier love bracelet.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Here’s the bracelet that initially distracted her from Kelvin’s end goal.
Hit the flip for more photos of the happy couple