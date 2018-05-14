Preciousness: Tristan Thompson’s Ex-GF Jordyn Craig Shows Off First Photo Of Son Prince Oliver

First Photos Of Prince Oliver, Tristan Thompson’s First Seed

Tristan Thompson’s ex-girlfriend Jordyn Craig was feeling generous over the weekend, revealing not just one photo of their son together, but two. Until recently, no one has seen the face of the 1-year-old boy online. Jordyn showed off photos of Prince Oliver’s “castle room” bedroom, and it’s nothing short of lavish…

The mama also posted up with Prince Oliver in a group shot with cousin Eniko Hart and others for Mother’s Day. Precious!

The photos of Prince Oliver are still a bit far to tell, but do you thik he looks like his sister True at all?