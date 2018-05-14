Preciousness: Tristan Thompson’s Ex-GF Jordyn Craig Shows Off First Photo Of Son Prince Oliver
First Photos Of Prince Oliver, Tristan Thompson’s First Seed
Tristan Thompson’s ex-girlfriend Jordyn Craig was feeling generous over the weekend, revealing not just one photo of their son together, but two. Until recently, no one has seen the face of the 1-year-old boy online. Jordyn showed off photos of Prince Oliver’s “castle room” bedroom, and it’s nothing short of lavish…
💙Click the Link in my Bio for more Castle Reveal Photographs💙Oh My Little P! Today is “Mother’s Day” to the world…but my day couldn’t begin without making sure I put a smile on your face first💙 I’ve been meticulously designing your Castle Playroom since I found out you were going to be a baby boy, while you were still living in mommy’s tummy! I am ecstatic that you love it and that it is up to par, meeting your standards being the little prince that you are! 💙 There’s absolutely no feeling in the world greater than bringing a smile to your face! Forever in love with being your Mummy💙 -A VERY Special Thank You to @C.Hubb_Studio for your creative carpentry and bringing my vision to life! -Little P’s Toddler “Prince Robe” from: @WrapMeBebe
The mama also posted up with Prince Oliver in a group shot with cousin Eniko Hart and others for Mother’s Day. Precious!
The photos of Prince Oliver are still a bit far to tell, but do you thik he looks like his sister True at all?