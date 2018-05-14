EXTRA CHEESE, PLEASE! Fired Chipotle Manager Accused Of Stealing $626 Awarded $8 Million In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

Image via SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Fired Chipotle Manager Awarded $8 Million In Lawsuit

He’s got more guacamole than he knows what to do with.

According to DailyMail, a former Chipotle manager was fired for allegedly stealing $626 from her store’s safe. Back in 2015 Jeanette Ortiz asked to see the security camera footage that allegedly existed, but she was told that the evidence had been destroyed.

Jeanette wasn’t about to let that ride. She filed a wrongful termination suit against the burrito-slangin’ business and hit a LICK when the jury awarded her $7.97 million!

The group of 12 of Jeanette’s peers believed that she was set up as part of a conspiracy to defame her for filing a workman’s compensation claim for a wrist injury.

Chipotle plans to appeal the case.