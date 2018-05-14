Right And Tight: Angela Simmons’ Built Up Booty Work Outs Are Doing Wonders On Her Cakes

Angela Simmons Plumping Her cakes Up Naturally

Angela Simmons is still going hard in the gym, in case you were curious. The mama of one has been sharing more of her fitness journey on IG, with the goal to build up her derriere naturally.

In a world full silicone cakes, Angela’s gluteus maximus is like seeing a rainbow.

Hit the flip for more of her cakes and the workouts she does to plump them.