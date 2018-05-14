Right And Tight: Angela Simmons’ Built Up Booty Work Outs Are Doing Wonders On Her Cakes
Angela Simmons Plumping Her cakes Up Naturally
Angela Simmons is still going hard in the gym, in case you were curious. The mama of one has been sharing more of her fitness journey on IG, with the goal to build up her derriere naturally.
In a world full silicone cakes, Angela’s gluteus maximus is like seeing a rainbow.
Hit the flip for more of her cakes and the workouts she does to plump them.
Need a tummy health kick? You need @flattummyco’s shakes. I’ve been using this program consistently for a few months now, and my results just keep getting better and better. Y’all have seen me working on my waist at the gym, and these shakes are a part of that process. With about 30 minutes of exercise a day, and one of these shakes, my stomach looks tight + toned. It has that Super CitriMax ingredient which is 3x more effective than diet and exercise alone. Which is probably why my stomach looks so good. You guys should get on this with me while it’s 20% off! #ad
Continue Slideshow
Junk food cravings? Not with these shakes from @flattummyco !! I just finished up my second program and it just keeps getting better. Seriously you guys, these shakes are working great and I’m seeing such a difference in my stomach. You just need to eat pretty well, get your exercise in and drink these shakes. Plus, they’re packed with vitamins, minerals and plant based protein, so they’re also super healthy. I honestly can’t get over it. I feel and look amazing. Ladies, do yourself a favor and hit them up!! #ad