Right And Tight: Angela Simmons’ Built Up Booty Work Outs Are Doing Wonders On Her Cakes

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

(Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Samsung)

Angela Simmons Plumping Her cakes Up Naturally

Angela Simmons is still going hard in the gym, in case you were curious. The mama of one has been sharing more of her fitness journey on IG, with the goal to build up her derriere naturally.

In a world full silicone cakes, Angela’s gluteus maximus is like seeing a rainbow.

Just a city girl with big plans . ❤️

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Hit the flip for more of her cakes and the workouts she does to plump them.

Standing tall through it all ‼️ @fashionnova

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Steady working at this 💪🏾 #Bnb #builtnotbought #ItsALifeStyle Link in Bio

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Stepping into the weekend ❤️ @fashionnova

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Still on set 🎥 @yummyextensions #yummyextensions #Yummygirl

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Chun-Li #FullyDrenched #shifttocoachella

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Day 4 #Bnb #builtnotbought 💪🏾 💦

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Bangers, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus