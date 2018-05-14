For The Barbz: Nicki Minaj Pulls Out The Pricy Poncho For Rainy Rolling Loud Performance During Future’s Set [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj Wears Dior Playsuit Under A Poncho For Surprise Performance During Future’s Rolling Loud Set

Rolling Loud was blessed with a special surprise treat when Nicki Minaj walked on stage during headliner Future’s Sunday set. Nicki prepared for the rainy Miami night by wearing a clear Chanel poncho, boots and hat with a black striped Dior short set underneath.

