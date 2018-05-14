For The Barbz: Nicki Minaj Pulls Out The Pricy Poncho For Rainy Rolling Loud Performance During Future’s Set [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Rappers Future (L) and Nicki Minaj perform onstage at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2016/FilmMagic)

Nicki Minaj Wears Dior Playsuit Under A Poncho For Surprise Performance During Future’s Rolling Loud Set

Rolling Loud was blessed with a special surprise treat when Nicki Minaj walked on stage during headliner Future’s Sunday set. Nicki prepared for the rainy Miami night by wearing a clear Chanel poncho, boots and hat with a black striped Dior short set underneath.

Check out her performance below

Hit the flip for details on the fit

Chun

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Pluto a real one 💪🏽

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1641213/for-the-barbz-nicki-minaj-pulls-out-the-pricy-poncho-for-rainy-rolling-loud-performance-during-futures-set-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus