Blackxican India Love Still Outchea Looking Better Than Salmon Croquettes, Cheese Eggs, Grits, And A Biscuit With Jelly [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5
❯
❮
(WENN)
That lil India Westbrooks is something else!
Turn the pages for more from her instagram…
#ad Okay, who knew a meal replacement Shake could actually keep me feeling full. Apparently @flattummyco did, cause these shakes are working like crazy to keep my cravings down! I drank them for breakfast (using just water and the packet), and I didn’t snack at all until lunch time. And they’re good for after the gym too cause they’re packed with 20 grams of protein. If you guys haven’t already, you should check them out.