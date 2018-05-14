4Ever Petty: Brandy ‘Vocal Bible’ Blasts Moniece Slaughter For Shadily Saying THIS

Singer on singer shade files…

Brandy And Moniece Slaughter Beef On Instagram

Brandy recently let her Vocal Bible chords hit a high note towards a certain “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star.

Moniece Slaughter whose beefed with Brandy before, seemingly shaded the singer on a post from producer/songwriter Darhyl “DJ” Camper by saying,

“I love you but…” as though to question why he was working with the “Full Moon” songstress.

Brandy quickly caught word of the comment and clapped back with some 8-octave shade in the key of “BIH, PLEASE!” aimed at her fellow singer.

“Will sing you and your entire family underneath the table…go practice and then holla,” said Brandy.

OOOOOP!

Moniece has since responded to Brandy’s super petty clap back—-and it ain’t pretty.

