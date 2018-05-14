4Ever Petty: Brandy ‘Vocal Bible’ Blasts Moniece Slaughter For Shadily Saying THIS
Brandy And Moniece Slaughter Beef On Instagram
Brandy recently let her Vocal Bible chords hit a high note towards a certain “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star.
Moniece Slaughter whose beefed with Brandy before, seemingly shaded the singer on a post from producer/songwriter Darhyl “DJ” Camper by saying,
“I love you but…” as though to question why he was working with the “Full Moon” songstress.
Brandy quickly caught word of the comment and clapped back with some 8-octave shade in the key of “BIH, PLEASE!” aimed at her fellow singer.
“Will sing you and your entire family underneath the table…go practice and then holla,” said Brandy.
OOOOOP!
Moniece has since responded to Brandy’s super petty clap back—-and it ain’t pretty.
Hit the flip.
Yesterday Moniece threatened to expose Brandy for her super shady ways.
“Your talent isn’t’ what’s in question here dear,” wrote Moniece. “It’s your character. @4everbrandy I’ll save my screenshots for tomorrow.”
Well, time’s a ticking Moniece, where are the receipts????
If you’re curious about Moniece and Brandy’s beef there’s a brief history on the flip.
Back in November Moniece’s mom called out Brandy for having a “negative influence” on her son in a since-deleted post.
“I have sat by quietly over the past 4 months, living in the wake of Brandy’s destructive influence on my son… suffering in silence daily,” she wrote. “As I watch her pull lie after lie out of her bag of stones and toss them around effortlessly, striking any one in her path, I know I have to speak up!”
Moniece’s brother then jumped in and blasted Brandy—but Moniece claimed that the Norwoods and her family had settled their beef and Brandy apologized.
Or did she?
Moniece’s brother who has mental illness issues appeared on Dr. Phil. alongside his sister and mother who were desperate to get him help.
We’re not sure about Brandy’s relationship with him but it’s clear that neither Moniece nor her mother appreciates what role Brandy allegedly played in his life.