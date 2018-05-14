Miss Me With That Bulls#!t: Michael B. Jordan Curves The Heart-Shaped Hell Out Of Thirsty “Wakanda Forever” Interviewer

Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan Refuses To Do “Wakanda Forever” Salute

Black Panther is critically acclaimed, called a masterpiece, and has broken the bank several times over at the box office. It’s a thing. A legendary thing. It instantly etched it’s vibranium-infused face on the Mt. Olympus of Black pop culture. It’s never going to die.

Much has been made of Chadwick Boseman‘s perceived (or just plain factual) “Wakanda forever” fatigue. Dozens of photos of a weary T’Challa giving the cross-chest salute have gone viral on social media.

Michael B. Jordan ain’t bout to have that problem. N’Jadaka recently sat for an interview with a bubbly colonizer and here’s what happened…

Michael said y’all can get on Chadwick’s nerves with all that but not me😂😂 pic.twitter.com/inX9Xp7w5m — Janeā (@kingJanea) May 14, 2018

LMFAO!