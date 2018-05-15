At The Tender Age Of 64…Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Mama Adrienne Norris Is Finer Than Some Women Half Her Age!

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Mother is Fit and FINE

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s mama Adrienne looks GOODT! If you watched the first episode of Jada’s “Red Table Talk” featuring her mama and daughter you will notcie how down to Earth and relatable her mother Adrienne is, also how FINE she looks. The mature stunner says she was pregnant with Jada at 17, married and divorced by 19.

This woman has lived through some stuff, and she seems to be heading down a healthy path ever since. She shares her love for fitness on her IG page, and her abs will put most folks to shame!

Hit the flip to see.

64 and what? That part!!

A post shared by Adrienne Norris (@only1mrsn) on

About last nite😜

A post shared by Adrienne Norris (@only1mrsn) on

Say yes to the dress!

A post shared by Adrienne Norris (@only1mrsn) on

Pool time coming to a close! Never long enuf here😩😩

A post shared by Adrienne Norris (@only1mrsn) on

    (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

    Usually dont but had to do it #YasiinBey#alwaysafan#wemissyou

    A post shared by Adrienne Norris (@only1mrsn) on

    New shop;same stylist!!! #Crystalstyledme! Always makes me look fab!!!!

    A post shared by Adrienne Norris (@only1mrsn) on

